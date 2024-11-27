Get ready for the hits of the Bay City Rollers as they bring to Lancaster those carefree days of the 70s when Scotland’s original boy band ruled the charts.

Selling more than 300 million albums worldwide, the Bay City Rollers attracted fans of all ages.

Tartan-clad fans in the UK and other parts of Europe were soon joined by throngs of devoted fans in Australia, Canada, USA and Japan.

Now, Bay City Roller legend Stuart “Woody” Wood has brought together a powerful group of talented musicians who embody the same essence of the original band that the world knew and loved.

Backed by incredible musical resumes, this group has taken what it means to be a Bay City Roller to heart and their excitement is infectious an evening not to be missed as the boys take you down memory lane!

Their song ‘Don’t Let The Music Die’ has echoed through time and the call is being answered.

With Woody leading the charge, the Bay City Rollers bring their fresh energy and enthusiasm to the stage to breathe new life into the classic hits for fans around the world once again.

No longer ‘Yesterday’s Heroes’, the Bay City Rollers are back, they are touring and turning the whole world tartan once again!

Keep On Rollin' – the band's first studio album since the late 1970s – is out now on all major streaming platforms.

The band will be performing at Kanteena in Lancaster on Sunday December 1.

Tickets can be bought from the venue or visit https://www.fatsoma.com/e/hobzz5q8/the-bay-city-rollers