The Big Kid Circus is returning to Morecambe for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic when they were left stranded in the resort. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Roll up, roll up the Big Kid Circus is in Morecambe to entertain you

Big Kid Circus who were stranded in Morecambe during lockdown are now here putting on free and paid for shows for punters.

By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 12:30 pm

Performing for the first time in her home town is the new ringmistress for Big Kid Circus Caitlin Wright.

The Big Kid Circus will be entertaining audiences from March 9-13.

To get tickets visit here or get tickets onsite at the Morecambe Arena from 10am-8pm.

Free shows are on Thursday and Friday at 5pm and 7.30pm both days this week.

Book free tickets on Eventbrite.

For advance tickets and information tel: 07766 552211.

1. Ringmistress Caitlin Wright outside the big red tent of Big Kid Circus. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Performers from Big Kid Circus rehearse ahead of their Morecambe return. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Performers from Big Kid Circus rehearse ahead of their Morecambe return. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Performers from Big Kid Circus rehearse ahead of their Morecambe return. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Morecambe
