Retired Lancaster University professor writes first novel

A retired Lancaster University professor has written his first novel featuring love, slavery, ambition and medicine in the Caribbean and London during the 18th Century.

John Whitehead’s book – The Three Promises of John Coakley Lettsom – focuses on a man born to Quaker parents in the British Virgin Islands in 1744 who was brought to Lancaster as a six-year-old by Capt William Lindow to stay with the Rawlinson family, who were involved with the slave trade.

Lettsom later became a leading London doctor and a signatory of the first petition to Parliament calling for an end to the slave trade.

“What first interested me about Lettsom was his claim that after inheriting his father’s estate he returned home and freed all 50 of his enslaved plantation workers, leaving himself penniless, ” explained John.

“My interest grew when I found that, at almost the same time as freeing his father’s workers, Lettsom also purchased two young people, Sam and Teresa, from his stepfather.

Sixteen years after returning from the Caribbean, Lettsom – now a married family man – wrote to a colleague enclosing sugary sweets sent to him by Teresa and praised her beauty.

“I realised that a story about Lettsom based on the recorded facts of his life could be intertwined with an imaginary account of Teresa, of whom very few written records remain.”

After a 40-year career in medical statistics at Lancaster and Reading Universities, John began pursuing his interest in history.

He enrolled for a part-time MA in International Slavery Studies at Liverpool University which involved looking for cases of slave-owners who had emancipated their workers. Lettsom was one of very few examples he found.

After authoring and co-authoring more than 150 scientific articles and one book on the design of clinical trials, John enjoyed the freedom of writing a novel.

Although Lettsom’s side of the story is factual, in creating Teresa’s he was able to adopt an approach John had avoided for 40 years: when you don’t know the truth, make it up!

Profits from the book will be donated to Anti-Slavery International, the world’s oldest human rights organisation.

The Three Promises of John Coakley Lettsom, priced £11.99, is available at the Judges’ Lodgings and Maritime Museum. It can also be ordered online at https://www.waterstones.com/ or by email at [email protected]