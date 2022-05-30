Renowned musician Richard Durrant’s Music for Midsummer odyssey comes to Lancaster Priory

The first performance will be in Kirkwall on June 2 which is the release date for his new album The Sleep of a King.

It is however, his fourth cycling adventure which will see Richard pedal to Lancaster Priory (June 11).

Richard Durrant plays JS Bach on ukulele, makes concept albums which cross-fertilise folk and prog-rock with classical guitar, and is a delightful live storyteller.

Richard Durrant.

He is looking forward to releasing his new album and entertaining crowds on his annual Music for Midsummer tour, this summer.

Durrant will be completing this entire tour on a specially built bicycle, with a trailer for his instruments carrying his instruments and concert gear on an Aurelius, audax-style bicycle with trailer and panniers.