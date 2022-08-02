Rebellion Festival is giving away free tickets to NHS workers

Anyone with a valid NHS ID card can get a free ticket for one of the four days of live music by showing up to the box office on Wednesday August 3 from noon.

Jennie Russell-Smith, festival director, said: “We wanted to give something back for the amazing job they all did during Covid.

"A lot of people who already come to Rebellion are key workers so we know what they’ve gone through and how difficult things have been, so we hope there’ll be a good take-up.”

It’s the first full Rebellion since 2019, and this year Russell-Smith wanted to make it bigger and better.

So the festival has a brand-new open-air stage on the promenade, called R Fest.

Russell-Smith added: “We’ve generated so many fresh ideas and hopefully some new fans who come to see the acts playing at the R-Fest stage, will soon realise why Blackpool is such a special place for our summer gatherings.

"Everyone is so excited to be back in Blackpool.”

The festival has the capacity for 15,000 fans, and will host Levellers, The Stranglers, Toyah, Squeeze, electro wizard Gary Numan and many more acts from August 4-7.

R-Fest has seven bands each day, and runs alongside the main event in the Winter Gardens.

Day tickets are available at £50 per day for the R Fest stage, or included in the Rebellion weekend ticket charge.