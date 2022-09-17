News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rafe’s Dilemma bring their synthesised sound to Morecambe

Find yourself immersed in synthesised soundscapes, electronic improvisation and spoken word when Rafe’s Dilemma visit More Music in Morecambe on Saturday October 1.

By Michelle Blade
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 4:54 am

Featuring Nel Begley, Jamil Sheriff, Katie Patterson and Pete Turner, the quartet pulls influence from jazz, electronica and rock.

A family on the edge, the pressures of society, gossip, heartbreak…their performance explores the multitude of emotions we all experience towards our families.

Originally formed in 2017 as a commission for Bolton Worktown Festival (2018) the band went on to release their debut album ‘Rafe’s Dilemma’ with an accompanying Arts Council England supported tour (2019).

Rafe's Dilemma bring their synthesised sounds to Morecambe.

Most Popular

    They have recently completed Jazz North’s Northern Line Scheme 2019/20/21 and are writing new material.

    This gig is part of More Music’s programme of gigs – All the Right Notes, involving a show on the first Saturday of the monthDoors: 7pm. Tickets range from £5 - £10 (under 18s free) and can be purchased from More Music’s website here or by calling 01524 831997.

    MorecambeMusic