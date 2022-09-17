Rafe’s Dilemma bring their synthesised sound to Morecambe
Find yourself immersed in synthesised soundscapes, electronic improvisation and spoken word when Rafe’s Dilemma visit More Music in Morecambe on Saturday October 1.
Featuring Nel Begley, Jamil Sheriff, Katie Patterson and Pete Turner, the quartet pulls influence from jazz, electronica and rock.
A family on the edge, the pressures of society, gossip, heartbreak…their performance explores the multitude of emotions we all experience towards our families.
Originally formed in 2017 as a commission for Bolton Worktown Festival (2018) the band went on to release their debut album ‘Rafe’s Dilemma’ with an accompanying Arts Council England supported tour (2019).
They have recently completed Jazz North’s Northern Line Scheme 2019/20/21 and are writing new material.
This gig is part of More Music’s programme of gigs – All the Right Notes, involving a show on the first Saturday of the monthDoors: 7pm. Tickets range from £5 - £10 (under 18s free) and can be purchased from More Music’s website here or by calling 01524 831997.