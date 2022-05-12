Quiet Compere showcase, open mic and workshop in Morecambe this weekend

Sarah L Dixon’s tour brings together a diverse selection of poets of all ages, cultures, styles and experience, designed to entice an audience that may never have experienced spoken word events before.

Sarah has been running spoken word events under her guise as The Quiet Compere for ten years.

Quiet Compere events are unique. There are no lengthy introductions to poets, no-one is designated as ‘top-of-the-bill’ - all platform performers considered equal in Sarah’s eyes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah L Jackson, The Quiet Compere on Morecambe beach.

Each line-up boasts a varied and diverse mix of poets, ranging from established local poets, some new to the scene who are ready to stun audiences with their talent, plus a generous sprinkling of nationally well-known poets and performers.

Co-host and performer for the evening Matt Panesh said: “Sarah the host fell in love with Morecambe when she came to visit. She particularly loved swimming in the sea so when thinking of the tour she automatically put Morecambe on the list."

Sarah comes to the West End Playhouse this Saturday, May 14 starting at 7pm.

Please book £10 workshop at The Nib Crib 3.30pm-5pm on Eventbrite here (limited half price and free tickets available).

Ticket link for showcase and open mic here

A piece about Sarah’s wedding in the style of a Post Mortem report was awarded the acpNews First Prize in Journalism 2007.