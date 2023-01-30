Complete with bow tie, toothy grin and green jiggling eyes, the 25-year-old costume was handmade for the BBC TV show Noel's House Party, which turned the clumsy Mr Blobby into a household name.

A collectables seller from Preston has now decided to flog his own Blobby costume – one of four remaining original suits – after watching someone else’s Mr Blobby suit spark a bidding war and fetch over £62k on eBay.

The sought after suit first appeared on eBay last week with a starting price of just £39. It went on to attract 178 bids before selling for a total of £62,501 on Thursday (January 26).

One of the four remaining original Mr Blobby costumes appeared on eBay last week with a starting price of just £39. It went on to attract 178 bids before selling for a total of £62,501 on Thursday (January 26, 2023).

The owner said in the listing that they came to have it in their possession because nobody from the BBC production team wanted it, so the costume sat in their office and then their home for nearly three decades.

Now two more original Mr Blobby suits have made their way onto the auction site – with the one in Preston starting the bidding at £8,000.

A second eBay seller in Dorset is boldly holding out for at least £50,000 for their Mr Blobby costume, to help them fund a house move to Greece.

The fourth Mr Blobby suit is believed to still be in the hands of the BBC for occasional TV appearances.

Complete with bow tie, toothy grin and green jiggling eyes, the 30-year-old costume was handmade for the BBC TV show Noel's House Party in the 1990s. Credit to eBay/mrwifey01

The Preston seller has yet to receive a bid for his spotty piece of TV memorabilia and has not set a ‘buy it now’ price for the suit. The other costume has also failed to attract a bid at this stage.

"One of the original Mr Blobby BBC costumes – this is an iconic television character from one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990's,” says the eBay listing.

"As it is now over 20 years old, there are – as you would expect – ageing to the foam and the rubberised coating. Please don't expect it to be brand new,” said the seller.

An eBay seller from Preston is bracing for a bidding war as he auctions off an original Mr Blobby costume from the 1990s – just days after another Mr Blobby suit sold for more than £60,000 on eBay. Credit: eBay/mrwifey01

"The suit is still flexible and may be OK for light use.

"Overall it's in a good condition for its age,” he adds.

“The eyes are not cracked and everything is attached as it should. Sold as seen no returns.”

This was also the costume used to promote the brand on Big Breakfast, as well as many press photo shoots and appearances with Noel Edmonds.

Collection in person is preferred, added the seller, who is based in the Preston area.

According to the seller, the buyer will have to sign an agreement stating they will not hire out or use the costume for public use due to copyright law.

“Mr Blobby is trademarked, and therefore subject to copyright,” warns the seller.

"This costume/prop can only be for personal home display use. There can be no unauthorised use - including but not limited to hiring out, lending, public exhibition or any performances.