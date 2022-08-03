Pioneering artist to perform at More Music in Morecambe

John Kelly is a warm, funny, passionate musician with over 35 years’ live experience. He is a lover and a (non-violent) fighter for equality and human rights.
As a pioneering artist John has broken new ground and continues to encourage change through his music, practice and collaboration with others.
He identifies strongly as a Disabled Person. He has performed many gigs, two major Paralympic events and toured internationally with the brilliant Extraordinary Bodies circus company and Graeae Theatre Company, completing nine tours.
John will be supported by Lancaster based queer punk/new wave three-piece Varicose Veins.
This event is part of More Music’s programme of gigs – All the Right Notes, involving a show on the first Saturday of the month.Doors: 7pm. Tickets range from £5 - £10 and can be purchased from More Music’s website here or by calling 01524 831997.