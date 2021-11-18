Pink Floyd tribute band head to Morecambe's Platform venue

Darkside The Pink Floyd Show comes to The Platform in Morecambe this Friday, November 20.

The band has been touring for 15 years, performing Pink Floyd’s iconic psychedelic and progressive rock music, the show featuring tracks from the classic albums: Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall all performed with passion and empathy.

The production comes complete with Pink Floyd’s trademark spectacular laser light show and projected images replicating the experience and energy of the original band live on stage in the 1970s.

The superb Cariss Auburn takes on the role of Clare Torry, who performed Great Gig in the Sky on the original 1973 Pink Floyd album Dark Side of the Moon, recreating this unique enigmatic vocal with its extra-terrestrial soundscape which has been leaving audiences enthralled.

Pink Floyd played a major part in the heady days of the 60s and 70s, creating thoughtful, melodic and innovative sounds and shows that captured the feelings of optimism and freedom that set out the era as something really very special.

Darkside captures that same atmosphere with a full sound, light and projection show that is true to the spirit of the time, as well as to the music.

The band perform songs from the legendary band’s massive back-catalogue, from the early magical days of founder Syd Barrett through to later iconic albums.

The Saturday show at The Platform starts at 8pm, tickets are priced at £20 and available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.

Those attending the event must each provide an NHS Covid-19 Pass, as recommended by the Government.

To be eligible for an NHS Covid-19 Pass, customers need to either

be fully vaccinated, have a negative PCR test or rapid lateral flow test within the past 48 hours, or have had a positive PCR test within the past six months.