Phoney Fools and Horses' show comes to Lancaster Grand theatre next year

Phoney Fools and Horses comes to Lancaster Grand next February, 2022.

Based on the TV show everybody loves, comes an homage, bursting with renditions of everyone’s best-loved moments and characters.

Meet Del Boy, Uncle Albert, Rodney, Boycie, and Trigger in a specially scripted storyline delivered by the show’s cast of three.

With comic timing, an uncanny resemblance and fun audience interaction, this comedic tribute is for audiences young and old.

Recent audience reactions: “Absolutely brilliant show”, “It was luvvly jubbly!”, “Really worth coming, will come again!”