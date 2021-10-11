Phoney Fools and Horses' show comes to Lancaster Grand theatre next year
Phoney Fools and Horses’ The Stage Show comes to Lancaster Grand theatre on Thursday February 24, 2022 at 7.30pm.
Based on the TV show everybody loves, comes an homage, bursting with renditions of everyone’s best-loved moments and characters.
Meet Del Boy, Uncle Albert, Rodney, Boycie, and Trigger in a specially scripted storyline delivered by the show’s cast of three.
With comic timing, an uncanny resemblance and fun audience interaction, this comedic tribute is for audiences young and old.
Recent audience reactions: “Absolutely brilliant show”, “It was luvvly jubbly!”, “Really worth coming, will come again!”
Tickets cost £17.50 and are available from the box office on 01524 64695 or visit here