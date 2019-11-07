Pantomime at Lancaster Grand

Lancaster Footlights traditional Christmas pantomime this year is Aladdin.

All the well-known characters appear including the good guys Widow Twankey, her two sons Aladdin and Wishee Washee.

Abanazer stars as the bad guy, as law and disorder is kept by Yu-Dun-Wong and Hu-Dun-Pong the policemen.

The Genie of The Lamp and the Spirit of The Ring bring a touch of magic to the action.