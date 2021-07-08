Outdoor performance of The Magic Flute by Opera North this weekend
Opera North are bringing their whistle-stop version of The Magic Flute to Arnside on Saturday, July 10 at 3pm.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:26 pm
It will be an outdoor production in the WI village hall garden, Orchard Road, Arnside.
Prince Tamino has fallen madly in love with the beautiful Pamina, daughter of the Queen of the Night.
All appears well in the kingdom, but look closer and you’ll notice there’s something strange afoot in this mythical world.
Much to the confusion of bird-catcher Papageno, birds are disappearing.
The magical world of flutes and dancing bells is changing, and it’s up to Tamino to do something about it before it’s too late! Suitable for all ages.
Tickets £7 (adults) and £5 (children) from here.