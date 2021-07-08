Outdoor performance of The Magic Flute by Opera North this weekend

It will be an outdoor production in the WI village hall garden, Orchard Road, Arnside.

Prince Tamino has fallen madly in love with the beautiful Pamina, daughter of the Queen of the Night.

All appears well in the kingdom, but look closer and you’ll notice there’s something strange afoot in this mythical world.

Kent Viaduct, Arnside on the Barrow to Lancaster railway line

Much to the confusion of bird-catcher Papageno, birds are disappearing.

The magical world of flutes and dancing bells is changing, and it’s up to Tamino to do something about it before it’s too late! Suitable for all ages.