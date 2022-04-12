One woman show at Halton Mill to mark Shakespeare's birthday

To mark the occasion, Halton Mill is hosting an award-winning one-woman show that tells the story of King Lear in a new and accessible way.

Nearly Lear presents the great and tragic story through the eyes of Lear’s closest companion, the Fool. In this tour-de-force, Susanna Hamnett plays the Fool (and every other character) to tell a very personal and poignant story with hilarity and heartache.

Nearly Lear is an exuberant and unexpected blend of tragedy and humour that has entranced both lovers of Shakespeare, as well as newcomers to the Bard.

Susanna Hamnett plays the Fool (and every other character) in Nearly Lear.

It’s suitable for people age 12 plus.