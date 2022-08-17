One man soul band comes to More Music in Morecambe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory is a one-man soul band, poet and storyteller, singing his own unique upbeat dance stories. He is a modern travelling troubadour using tap shoes, a cappella, harmonica, guitar, trombone, spoons, finger cymbals, bandorea, djembe and various percussion instruments.

Rory has travelled the globe for different reasons at different times, from Asia to the middle East from Gambia to Cuba, Central America, Australia, North America, Canada, Europe and other nooks and crannies of the earth.

His songs are percussive, bold, lyrical, deeply personal, and have an unexpected edge to them; “You don’t listen to McLeod you travel with him” - City Hub, Sydney.

Rhythmic storyteller and multi-instrumentalist Rory McLeod will play More Music in Morecambe.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors: 7.30pm.