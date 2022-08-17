One man soul band comes to More Music in Morecambe
Rhythmic storyteller and multi-instrumentalist Rory McLeod will play More Music in Morecambe on Wednesday September 14, telling unpalpable truths about broken hearts and social injustice through his songs.
Rory is a one-man soul band, poet and storyteller, singing his own unique upbeat dance stories. He is a modern travelling troubadour using tap shoes, a cappella, harmonica, guitar, trombone, spoons, finger cymbals, bandorea, djembe and various percussion instruments.
Rory has travelled the globe for different reasons at different times, from Asia to the middle East from Gambia to Cuba, Central America, Australia, North America, Canada, Europe and other nooks and crannies of the earth.
His songs are percussive, bold, lyrical, deeply personal, and have an unexpected edge to them; “You don’t listen to McLeod you travel with him” - City Hub, Sydney.
Most Popular
Doors: 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £8 in advance and can be purchased from More Music’s website here or by calling 01524 831997.