Nineties Revisited festival at Morecambe's Alhambra

Resurrection was formed in 1998 and are based in Glasgow. The most successful and first tribute to The Stone Roses north of the border and the closest band to create the recorded sound of the Roses 88-90 period when the band were at their peak. Their success made them not only the best Stone Roses tribute around, but one of Scotland’s most seen bands in their first three years under another title. Formed during lockdown, from a core of professional musicians, the Oasis Supernova show is one not to be missed. Playing Oasis’ biggest hits with a back drop of swirling, synched up, mash up videos from the band’s biggest performances, Oasis Supernova provide an all encompassing show which will blow you away. Basically when Liam sings on the stage, he will also be singing on the screen. Happy Mondaze – are billed the number one Happy Mondays tribute band. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, sound cloud and Instagram. @happymondaze. Meanwhile, Beast Decoys have been banging out the Beastie Boys hits up and down the UK, blowing away sell out crowds with energy and party rocking attitude.