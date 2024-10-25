Night of music and nostalgia as cash is raised for Morecambe venue
The event was the Friends’ first fundraising evening since forming five months ago and featured a look back to the days of star gigs at Lancaster University as well as live performances.
Barry Lucas, who booked virtually every famous music act into The Great Hall from 1969 and 1985, was interviewed by Lancaster University’s library director Andrew Barker during the evening, which was compered by Mark Swindlehurst from Morecambe FC.
Barry reminisced about the times when Lancaster University was the place of choice to play for most bands and artists, with the first major band booked being The Who for £1,050.
This was followed by such legends as Queen - who initially supported Mott the Hoople - and The Wailers - Bob Marley’s name was not included at that time.
More memories included Paul McCartney and Wings turning up to play - with just a few hours notice - and Chuck Berry refusing to do an encore unless he was paid up front - in cash!
Live music was provided by Lancashire-based singer-songwriter Obyssia, Morecambe band Life in Neon, and IndifferentMonKeY, from Lancaster and Morecambe.
“Raising £1,250 means such a lot to us as a young charity who have so many projects for this iconic building,” said Friends chair David Morgan.
For more information about the Friends of the Platform Morecambe, visit https://www.friendsoftheplatformmorecambe.uk/
The group was set up earlier this year with a constitution drafted in May, in preparation for submission to the Charity Commission for registration.