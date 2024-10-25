Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A night of nostalgia and local grown music has raised £1,250 for the Friends of The Platform in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was the Friends’ first fundraising evening since forming five months ago and featured a look back to the days of star gigs at Lancaster University as well as live performances.

Barry Lucas, who booked virtually every famous music act into The Great Hall from 1969 and 1985, was interviewed by Lancaster University’s library director Andrew Barker during the evening, which was compered by Mark Swindlehurst from Morecambe FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry reminisced about the times when Lancaster University was the place of choice to play for most bands and artists, with the first major band booked being The Who for £1,050.

Life in Neon performing at the fundraiser. Photo by Jamie-Lee Buttershaw, AltFocus Photography

This was followed by such legends as Queen - who initially supported Mott the Hoople - and The Wailers - Bob Marley’s name was not included at that time.

More memories included Paul McCartney and Wings turning up to play - with just a few hours notice - and Chuck Berry refusing to do an encore unless he was paid up front - in cash!

Live music was provided by Lancashire-based singer-songwriter Obyssia, Morecambe band Life in Neon, and IndifferentMonKeY, from Lancaster and Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Raising £1,250 means such a lot to us as a young charity who have so many projects for this iconic building,” said Friends chair David Morgan.

Andrew Barker and Barry Lucas talk about the good old days at the Great Hall. Photo by Jamie-Lee Buttershaw, AltFocus Photography

For more information about the Friends of the Platform Morecambe, visit https://www.friendsoftheplatformmorecambe.uk/

The group was set up earlier this year with a constitution drafted in May, in preparation for submission to the Charity Commission for registration.