New silent film with original brass score to be premiered at Morecambe’s Winter Gardens

This new silent film with an original brass score will transport audiences back to Northern England a century ago.

Echoes of the North has been created in partnership with Yorkshire Film Archive, North West Film Archive, North East Film Archive, and London’s Archive Film Agency, and edited by Andy Burns.

Made from more than a hundred fragments of archive film, it will take audiences down the highways and byways of northern life in the early 20th century - its industries and rural life, its wartimes and festivals, its holidays, family excursions and huge, city-wide occasions.

The film will be accompanied by a new score – the first ever all-brass soundtrack for a silent film – composed by acclaimed composer and musician Neil Brand.

It will be performed live by one of the world’s finest brass bands, West Yorkshire’s Brighouse and Rastrick Band, winners of the 2022 British Open Brass Band Championship, with orchestral conductor Ben Palmer.

Neil Brand said: “The wonderful, resonant images of people going about their lives, work, play and conflict in the first 30 years of the last century spring to life with the timeless beauty of the brass band sound, music that evolves and matches every contrasting mood for us today, just as it could have done when these scenes were shot. This will be a very special event, the first of its kind!”

Audiences invited to take a trip back in time through music and film at Morecambe Winter Gardens. Pictured is Arncliffe in 1932.

Ben Palmer.

Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band. Picture : Lorne Campbell / Guzelian.

Cornet player Bethan Plant and trombone player Charlotte Horsfield of the world-famous Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band, rehearse on their own on Sunday afternoon after a full band rehearsal. The band, formed in 1881, will be competing at the Royal Albert Hall in London next weekend, at the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain. Brighouse and Rastrick, named after two West Yorkshire towns, have been the National Champions on eight occasions, and twice World Champions. Picture : Lorne Campbell / Guzelian.

Yorkshire Silent Film Festival at Morecambe Winter Gardens. Photo by Ginny Koppenhol Photography.

Morecambe volunteers in training in 1914.