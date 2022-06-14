New monthly comedy night launches in Morecambe

Johnny’s Does Jokes premieres this month at Johnny’s Warehouse Bar, with MC Tony Vino, Clayton Jones and Sean Percival taking to the stage for a night of quick wit and dynamite comedy.

MC Tony Vino has supported acts including Jimmy Cricket and Tim Vine.

Clayton Jones regularly performs at a range of venues around the UK, and has been part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2015 and One Man Show Leicester Comedy Festival 2016.

Sean Percival.

Headliner Sean Percival draws on his working class Dudley roots to create an act that’s steeped in the traditions of the working men’s clubs circuit with an upfront attitude that brings it bang up to date.

Johnny’s Does Jokes premieres on Friday, June 24 and will be held on the last Friday of every month.