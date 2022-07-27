New community kitchen project launching at Kanteena Lancaster

Thanks to the support of Lancashire County Council, the project will see Lancashire based Refugees and Asylum Seekers cooking their countries delicious homemade finest foods for the general public.

This includes a showcase of cuisine to be sold at Kanteena, cookery demonstrations, world food and music events, intimate dining experiences and more!

World Kommunity Kitchen, is an exciting new project aiming to bring communities together through food and social activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Kommunity Kitchen is at Kanteena in Lancaster this Saturday, (July 30).

The project launches this Saturday (July 30) at ‘Family Fiesta’ 12pm-5pm at Kanteena, a mini family festival with a showcase of food from World Kommunity Kitchen, they will be

based from the street food huts in Kanteena’s sunny beer garden serving up food from around the world including exquisite tastes from Turkey and El Salvador.