Musicians team up for gig at More Music in Morecambe

Modeste is an award-winning songwriter and guitarist from Madagascar whose music blends traditional Malagasy sounds, exuberant melodies and rhythms with hypnotic guitar playing and vocals.

Known for his exceptional and unique guitar skills and powerful live performances, he has toured with Cesaria Evora for the UK stretch of her tour as well as shared the stage with Mory Kante, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Lokua Kanza and more.

Cellist, guitarist and singer Dominie Hooper’s voice pushes forth a depth, darkness and arresting honesty, her songs dissecting shame, sexuality, survival and identity with an ever-present sense of solidarity and optimism.

Dominie Hooper and Modeste Hughes.