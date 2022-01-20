Morecambe's West End Players looking for actors for new production

Director David Findlay at The West End Playhouse. The West End Players community theatre company are looking for actors for their new production of Romeo and Juliet.

Auditions will take the form of a workshop on Saturday and Sunday, February 5 and 6 at The West End Playhouse, 21c Yorkshire Street, 2pm until 5pm.

Director David Findlay said: “Everyone will get a chance to speak some text and work with other actors. Everyone who wants will be given the opportunity to perform.

"You only have to attend one day. The show will be part of the newly revived West End Festival at Regent Park over the Mayday weekend.

"Reserve your place for the auditions by calling or texting 07858031303 stating which day, Saturday or Sunday, you'd like to attend.

"Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday nights and Sunday afternoons.