Morecambe's West End Festival coming in May

There'll be music, entertainment, local stalls, yoga and wellbeing sessions, a fashion show, the play Romeo And Juliet by the West End Players, and an open competition, "Come and have a go if you think you're Bard enough!" which is stories about the West End from the people of the West End.

The event will run over both days from 12pm till 8pm.

Martin Houghton, of the Melting Pot said: "We're asking the public to come forward with their West End stories. It could be a poem, a song, a story, or a cabaret routine, whatever, any form you like. The Nib Crib are putting on a workshop to help with writing during the festivities. The first performing round is on the Saturday, and finals on the Sunday. The top three winners will feature in a special Morecambe Fringe show celebrating West End talent."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Micky Balshaw, Hayley from the Regent Park Pavilion cafe and Martin Houghton from The Melting Pot.

The West End Festival ran for a decade until funding issues brought it to a premature end.

The Melting Pot, a community music group established by the late Tom Marshall, decided that the time was right for the festival to be reborn.

Martin said: "We're inviting all local businesses, charities, social enterprises and people to take part and get involved. We see all groups coming together, and for the public to bring their West End Story's and have a great time."