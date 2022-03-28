Morecambe’s skyline awash with colour as more than 10,000 turn out for firework display

Visitors were able to sample the delights of local producers at the artisan market during the day, and Morecambe’s Promenade was awash with colour as people enjoyed a laser and fireworks display into the night.
The event marked the re-opening of communities following the Covid-19 pandemic, and is the first of its kind organised by Morecambe Town Council.
People enjoying the artisan street market in Morecambe on Saturday.
A stall at the artisan street market in Morecambe on Saturday.
A stall at the artisan street market in Morecambe on Saturday.
Fireworks display
A fireworks display in Morecambe at the weekend.
