Up to 10,000 people attended the fireworks and laser display in Morecambe on Saturday. Picture by Pete Johnson.

Morecambe’s skyline awash with colour as more than 10,000 turn out for firework display

The free ‘Spring into Morecambe’ event, organised by Morecambe Town Council saw people turn out in their thousands to enjoy the beginning of British Summer Time.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 28th March 2022, 5:02 pm
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 5:22 pm

Visitors were able to sample the delights of local producers at the artisan market during the day, and Morecambe’s Promenade was awash with colour as people enjoyed a laser and fireworks display into the night.

The event marked the re-opening of communities following the Covid-19 pandemic, and is the first of its kind organised by Morecambe Town Council.

