Morecambe Music Festival 'bigger and better' than ever this year

There are 31 venues participating and 131 acts performing in this year’s festival, making it the biggest yet.

Festival main organiser Stuart Michaels said: “The number of venues taking part this year has increased on last year, and this year we have seven cafes with live music.

“We've been going all out to make it as big as possible this year, bigger and better than ever. The launch night will be on Wednesday, (July 6) at Harry's Bar at 7pm and we have a brand new band performing called ‘Give it Some’. X Factor finalist Paul Akister is making his comeback at Johnny’s Bar on the Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival-goers enjoying themselves at a past Morecambe Music Festival. Photo: Mike Jackson.

"We have all genres of music and people travel from all over the country to come to the music festival.

"All the venues are easily accessible and people can walk from one venue to another.

"After two years of Covid, music boosts morale and makes people feel good.

"It’s always a nice atmosphere and we cater for families, there are places families can take children and listen to live music.

Morecambe Music Festival 2021. Picture by Constance Evans.

"We’ve tried to involve more businesses and cafes this year.

"I’d like to thank all the sponsors of the event.”

Brochures for the festival can be picked up at any of the participating venues.

Apart from the launch night on Wednesday, (July 6) at Harry’s Bar in Morecambe, the festival runs from Friday, (July 8) to Sunday (July 10).

Morecambe Music Festival 2022