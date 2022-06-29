Morecambe Fringe Festival packed to the rafters with talent

Matt Panesh, founder and director said: “Our fifth is our biggest and best yet. We go across the month of July, starting with our local showcase at Johnny's Bar on July 7 where our West End Players show the town the individual projects they've been working on as well as an excerpt from the John Clarke Memorial prize winning show, The Sisters, by Lin Robinson.

“This script beat seventy competitors from around the world. We were bowled over by the response to the competition, with entries from Europe, Canada and the USA as well as next door. Lin's show the Sisters won by unanimous decision by our advisory board and it'll be a pleasure to bring it to the stage for its debut and premiere.

“The rest of the Fringe is packed with over sixty making their way to the Edinburgh Fringe. Most of the shows are taking place in the Playhouse in Yorkshire Street. This is because we've turned the Playhouse into a HD recording studio. We're using the Fringe to record the first season of West End Playhouse Live to stream in North America.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe Fringe Festival is packed to the rafters with talent.

“We're currently recruiting reviewers and volunteers, so if you'd like to take part, please contact me on 07858 031303. We'll be holding a reviewers meeting and training session this Thursday at the Playhouse on Yorkshire Street at 7pm. It's open to all."