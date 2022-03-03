Morecambe Carnival will not return this year after 'difficult' decision taken

Morecambe Carnival Organising Committee said due to ongoing uncertainty around Covid, and the imminent development of Morecambe Promenade by Eden North, it had decided not to move ahead with plans for this year’s event.

The carnival has been one of the highlights of Morecambe’s social calendar since the first event in 2014.

Huge crowd gather for the Main Stage at Morecambe Carnival 2019

During that time it has grown as grown from a single day event to a weekend-long festival and featured a host of top acts including Scouting For Girls, Gabriel, Toploader, 911, Toyah, Alesha Dixon, Martine McCutcheon and Matt Cardle.

A spokesman for the committee said: “The current uncertainty and hardships faced by many businesses over the last few years and even now, means that it is not currently possible to raise funds in time for an event that would do Morecambe and the carnival’s legacy justice.

"The carnival has proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that there is huge potential in Morecambe, with the event growing in its ambition, line up and attendance numbers each year. Between 30,000 and 60,000 people attend the carnival each year.

“The organising committee hopes to bring the carnival back again in the near future but it is also hugely happy to see a greater level of enthusiasm for the town both locally and nationally which it is proud to be a part of.

“Thank you to everyone who has worked to make the carnival possible over the years: volunteers, supporters, sponsors, partners, performers and of course the wonderful community of