On the last Tuesday of each month, Morecambe Bay Partnership will be hosting an exciting selection of talks that explore and celebrate the nature and heritage of Morecambe Bay.

The programme includes the amazing ocean adventurer and plastics-clean up campaigner Cal Major (November 29), and Lancaster University’s Professor Fiona Edmonds speaking about the Vikings around Morecambe Bay (December 13).

Michelle Cooper, team leader for engagement, said: “These talks are a wonderful opportunity to spend an hour with a cuppa dipping into a new aspect of the heritage or character of the Bay or discovering more about issues that affect everyone, such as climate change and plastic pollution, and what those things mean for the Bay.”

