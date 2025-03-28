Morecambe artist to unveil new Picasso sculpture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A statue of Pablo Picasso as a boy is to be unveiled in Sheffield by Morecambe artist Anthony Padgett.

The ‘Boy With Dove’ memorial will mark Sheffield's historic link with Picasso, the Basque Children of the Spanish Civil, the people of Sheffield who helped them, the International Brigade who fought in the war and those, including Picasso, who campaigned for World Peace in Sheffield in 1950.

The unveiling on April 12 coincides with a display of this important part of Sheffield's history in Weston Park Museum.

The sculpture is of Picasso as a boy holding a dove of peace and has its counterpart in Picasso's hometown of Malaga, Spain.

Morecambe artist Anthony Padgett with his Boy with Dove sculpture.

The artwork celebrates the 75th anniversary of Picasso’s visit to the Sheffield and the city's historic fights for freedom, peace and refuge from fascism.

Anthony Padgett is an award winning artist, writer and dance teacher.

His sculptures of artists Vincent Van Gogh, Pablo Picasso and Kurt Schwitters are sited internationally. He has works in private, public and academic collections and is a campaigner for artists’ working rights.

Padgett has previously had work unveiled in the Morecambe area including the Praying Shell at Bolton-le-Sands in 2013, a limestone sculpture which looks over the site where 23 Chinese cockle pickers died in 2004.

In 2022 he installed an old kitchen sink on Morecambe beach.

Sited where the Central Pier once stood, the ‘Kitchen Sink Drama’ sculpture is a tribute to famous playwright John Osborne, who finished off his play Look Back In Anger on Morecambe Pier in 1955.

Padgett also created a tribute to Morecambe boxer Tyson Fury out of old pipes.