One week before arriving in Birmingham, the WWE takes over Philadelphia for their latest episode of Monday Night Raw

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will be defending her title this evening against Natalya on WWE Monday Night Raw.

The second-to-last show for the red brand ahead of Clash in Paris will also see Jey Uso take on Bron Breakker, Xavier Woods take on Penta and an appearance from Seth Rollins.

Here’s what time WWE Raw starts in the UK this evening, and quick results from AAA’s big show over the weekend, Triplemania.

The WWE makes one final jaunt around the United States this week, as Monday Night Raw takes place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this evening.

Then, we get to say hello once again to the stars of the company, as they head over to our shores for a series of WWE Live events, titled ‘Road to Clash in Paris,’ with the next episode of Monday Night Raw set to take place in Birmingham on Bank Holiday Monday – so a nice early start once again after being spoiled with numerous European show dates late last year, meaning early bed times for the rest of us.

But before the European contingent of the WWE Universe brace themselves for next week’s Premium Live Event, Clash in Paris, there’s still some unresolved tension that needs to be wound up a little more before it boils over on French soil next week – including Seth Rollins’ making an appearance with 'The Vision' and a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship defence coming off a post-match assault on last week’s episode.

Here’s your preview for WWE Monday Night Raw this evening, your UK start time, and a quick look at the results from AAA’s big event over the weekend, Triplemania XXXIII.

WWE Monday Night Raw preview - August 18 2025

The WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, defends her title against Natalya on this evening's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw! | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) v Natalya

The Man, Becky Lynch, is set to defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against a familiar foe, Natalya. Last week, Lynch defeated Maxxine Dupri, but not before getting into a heated confrontation with Natalya at ringside.

This match is a long-awaited showdown, as Natalya is looking to capture her first singles championship in years. With Lynch's aggressive style and Natalya's technical expertise, this is sure to be a hard-hitting affair with the title on the line.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Vision to appear live

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his faction, The Vision (Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Bronson Reed), are scheduled to appear live. After Rollins' controversial title win and a chaotic brawl last week that involved CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso, the wrestling world is buzzing.

With a Fatal 4-Way match announced for WWE Clash in Paris, everyone will be watching to see what The Vision has in store for their challengers.

Bron Breakker v Jey Uso

In a clash of two of Raw's top stars, Bron Breakker will go one-on-one with ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso. This singles match is a continuation of the ongoing rivalry between Jey Uso and Seth Rollins' dominant faction, The Vision.

With Breakker looking to assert his dominance and Jey Uso seeking payback after being ambushed by The Vision last week, this match has the potential to be a show-stealer. The stakes are high for both competitors, as a victory would be a significant momentum builder.

Xavier Woods v PENTA

The New Day's Xavier Woods is set for a singles match against the enigmatic and high-flying PENTA. Woods has been focused on preparing for PENTA's devastating "Mexican Destroyer" finisher.

Woods even sought advice from TNA legend Petey Williams to learn how to counter the move. With both men known for their unique in-ring styles, this match is a must-watch for its unpredictable, fast-paced action and the potential for a show-stopping performance.

IYO SKY v Raquel Rodriguez

IYO SKY is set to face Raquel Rodriguez in a high-stakes women’s division bout. This match stems from a confrontation last week when Raquel appeared at ringside during IYO's match with Roxanne Perez, leading to a distraction that cost IYO the win.

With IYO SKY seeking to reassert her dominance and Raquel Rodriguez aiming to make a statement, both women will be looking to prove who is the top contender in the women's division.

What time is WWE Monday Night Raw starting in the UK this evening?

It’s another late one for fans of the WWE, with the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw taking place from 1am BST on August 19 on Netflix. Repeat, on-demand screenings are available from the streaming giant moments after the live broadcast has finished.

What were the results from AAA Triplemania over the weekend?

In an epic showdown no one saw coming, Mr. Iguana's puppet friend La Yesca had to contend against Finn Balor as his brand new puppet friend, Demonito, at Triplemania over the weekend. | WWE

AAA, the Mexican wrestling promotion that is now in a partnership with the WWE, held its annual Triplemania event over the weekend, with a feast of WWE talent rubbing shoulders with some of the best luchadores of the modern era. Some of you might have already been witness to one of the memorable moments over the weekend - be it Konnan being inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame by Rey Mysterio, or the debut of Finn Balor’s ‘Demonito’ to help him fend off La Yesca, the puppet friend of AAA wrestler Mr. Iguana.

Triplemania XXXIII - quick results

AAA Mega Championship - Fatal Four Way : El Hijo del Vikingo (c) retained against Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano

: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) retained against Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano Reina de Reina’s Championship - Triple Threat : Flammer (c) retained against Faby Apache and Natalya

: Flammer (c) retained against Faby Apache and Natalya AAA Tag Team Championship - Street Fight : Pagano and Psycho Clown defeated Angel and Berto (c) to become the new champions

: Pagano and Psycho Clown defeated Angel and Berto (c) to become the new champions Latin American Championship : El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated El Mesias (c) to become the new champion.

: El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated El Mesias (c) to become the new champion. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Nino Hamburgeusa, Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice

Copa Bardahl Battle Royal: Omos wins after last eliminating La Parka.

