Maritime singing festival at Arnside Sailing Club this Saturday
Arnside Sailing Club is hosting a Maritime singing festival this Saturday, (August 28).
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:10 am
Updated
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:12 am
The festival features indoor performances in the sailing club and outdoor singing on the promenade and pier by sea shanty groups.
The festival is in aid of Morecambe Lifeboat Stations.
Shanty crews performing include Lytham St Annes, Sunderland Point, Mizzen Crew from Morecambe and [email protected] from South Lakeland.
Individual acts include Tom Perry, Bill Pook, Kath Reade, Lawrence Hoy and LocTup Together - all outstanding traditional song performers.
Alasdair Simpson for Arnside Sailing Club said: “We are delighted to be supporting Morecambe Lifeboat Stations.”
The festival is being organised jointly with John Metcalfe from Mizzen Crew.