March of the Mods at Morecambe's Alhambra this Saturday

Part of the annual nationwide March of the Mods event it has been rescheduled and features Supersonic Kicks, The Persuasion, The Reaction, Away from the Numbers, 48K’s, Tall Faces, Special Brew and Sharp Class. DJs playing include Ste Tyson, Gaz Heckman, Paul Kelly and Tony Crookes.

There will be a designated Northern Soul room.

March of the Mods is supported by the Alhambra live team and the bands and DJs are taking no fees for this event so all monies raised will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Alhambra, Morecambe. By mrrobertwade (wadey).

The event runs from 2pm-11.55pm.