Madcap cabaret and French electronic blues duo set to play Melodrome Stage at Lancaster’s Kanteena

Spangled Cabaret will take to the Melodrome Stage at Kanteena on December 14 with a madcap show featuring burlesque, drag, magic and comedy acts.

They are Glasgow’s longest running cabaret night and after working with this entertaining and barrier pushing cabaret troupe at festivals throughout the UK the Melodrome have enticed them to come and help celebrate Christmas in Lancaster.

Lucy Reynolds, from the Melodrome, said: “Following a fantastic season touring Britain’s festival circuit, including a premier at Glastonbury, the Melodrome Mobile Stage crew can’t resist one final show for 2019. We proudly present a triple bill of fabulous acts at Lancaster’s funkiest new venue Kanteena.

“We promise you a night of unique and explosive cabaret and music and are inviting you to come and celebrate Christmas in true Melodrome style...except its indoors!!!

“Spangled Cabaret take to the stage with a madcap show featuring burlesque, drag, magic and comedy acts.

“They are also delighted to be bringing all the way from Europe Deadwood - France’s premier underground electro blues duo who promise to thrill with their wild show and demonic music. In a rare visit to the UK Deadwood will deliver a mesmerising and intense performance - this really is one not to miss.”

Lancaster’s very own Get Carter join the bill as “Masters of the Hammond mod beat” and complete this unusual and unique line up.

The ticketed adult evening show (7.30pm - 12am) is complemented by a free daytime variety show from 2pm – 7pm featuring some of Lancaster’s finest choirs, dance shows, young acts and a kids Christmas disco on Melodrome.

18+ evening tickets are priced at £8 Early Bird (get in early there are limited numbers of these) and £10 advance sales.