Little Boots to perform at Kanteena in Lancaster as part of Light Up Lancaster festival
A nationwide project, A Song for Us, commissions leading music creators across genres to write new songs inspired by the people of their county.
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 12:46 pm
Sound UK and More Music are delighted to co-commission talented singer-songwriter and DJ, Little Boots to create a new song, working with Lancashire Youth Vocal Ensemble and other local singers and inspired by the people of Lancashire.
The new song will be performed at Kanteena in Lancaster as part of Light Up Lancaster today Thursday, (November 4), then available online at asongforus.org from November 10 for 12 months.
A Song for Lancashire – Red Rose is inspired by Little Boots’ time growing up in Lancashire.
Tickets here or tel: 01524 831997.