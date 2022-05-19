Line-up announced for Morecambe Music Festival in July

More than 125 acts will be performing at 29 venues around Morecambe, from Friday, July 8 to Sunday July 10.

The highlights of the festival include:

Morecambe Ukelele Club performing at Morecambe RNLI Hovercraft Station

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival-goers enjoying themselves at a past Morecambe Music Festival. Photo: Mike Jackson.

Lancaster soul and pop singer Paul Akister, a finalist on The X Factor TV talent show in 2014, performing at Johnny's on Saturday, July 10.

Festival main organiser Stuart Michaels will appear at Johnny's the same night.

Carnforth's Molly Warburton, will be appearing at The Brittlestar (Friday, July 8) and The Masons (Sunday, July 10).

Jenny Wren and The Thieving Magpies will both be performing at The Boardwalk on Sunday, July 10.

Rock It Man perform at Festival Market for Morecambe Music Festival.

The Exchange in Morecambe will have bands playing over the three days of the festival.

A night of goth music will take place at the Alhambra as part of the festival, on Saturday, July 9.

Marty Johnston and Steve McDee will both be playing at The Chieftain on Saturday, July 9.

Other venues with acts playing at the festival include The Bath, The Alhambra, Harry’s Bar, The Kings Arms, The Midland Hotel, The Morecambe hotel, Ruby’s of Morecambe, Palatine, The Pier, Bar Eighteen 66, The Royal Hotel, Smokey O’Connors, The Station, York Hotel, Clock Tower, Festival Market, Jo N Lees By The Sea, Jo n Lees cafe, Mia Mio, Rita's cafe, So cafe, and the Stone Jetty Cafe.

Other acts performing include Penny Black, Benni Beard, Chris Price, Grace Warwick and more.