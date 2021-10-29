Light Up Lancaster will be a festival to remember

Light Up Lancaster returns as one of the city's main events this year. Photo by Robin Zahler.

This free two-day festival promises fantastic light art dotted around Lancaster and a spectacular fireworks finale.

Captivating light projections, fabulous film, colourful robotic inflatables and magical giant lanterns all on the theme of Flights of the Imagination, can be seen at various city centre locations on November 5 and 6.

All Light Up Lancaster events are within walking distance of each other and surprising sights can be found at Market, Dalton and Sun Squares, Lancaster Priory, The Storey and its gardens, Lancaster Castle, The Dukes and the Judges Lodgings gardens. New features for 2021 are a Saturday daytime arts fair and a shop windows trail.

The hourglass will be a stunning feature in Market Square during Light Up Lancaster.

All the light installations can be viewed from 5-10pm on November 5 and 5-7.30pm on November 6.

The fireworks will be launched from Lancaster Castle at 8pm on the Saturday by British Musical Fireworks Champions, Sirotechnics.

Wristbands are required for the fireworks official viewing areas at Giant Axe and Quay Meadow but if you haven’t been able to order any online, the display can still be enjoyed from various vantage points across the city – if you can see the castle, you can see the fireworks!

More festival information is available here. For a Light Up Lancaster Trail, download the free LoyalFree app via the App Store. A printed map will be available from Lancaster Visitor Information Centre which is also the information hub for any festival queries (01524 582394).

Air Giants bring Luma to Sun Square during Light Up Lancaster. Picture by Paul Blakemore.

Light Up Lancaster is organised by Lancaster City Council, Lancaster BID and The Dukes. It is funded by Arts Council England, Lancaster City Council and Lancaster BID.

Entwined Light at The Storey will be one of the indoor attractions at Light Up Lancaster on November 5-6.

The fireworks spectacular is always a fitting finale for Light Up Lancaster. Picture by Robin Zahler.