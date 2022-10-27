Just before Halloween, A.S.Chambers will be officially launching his latest locally set urban fantasy novel, Sam Spallucci: Fury of the Fallen.

This time around, the fictional whiskey-drinking, chain-smoking investigator of the paranormal will be coming up against a ghost who has designs on supernatural tours of Lancaster Castle, possessed books that cause trouble for a much-loved bookshop in Morecambe and an over-generous genie who grants far too many wishes.

The nail-biting climax of the book, however, takes place on the roof of the Town Hall as a narcissistic fallen angel decides that the only way for the citizens of Lancaster to rightly worship her is through the ultimate act of sacrifice — with their lives!

“We’re really pleased to have A.S.Chambers back once again,” says Lucy Braithwaite of First Age Comics. “We’ve stocked his books for a number of years now and they are gaining a larger and larger cult following amongst our customers.”

When asked about why he set his Sam Spallucci books in Lancaster, A.S.Chambers said: “To put it simply, it’s the ideal place for a modern fantasy series. With its rich history and vibrant community, Lancaster is the ideal setting for Sam as he encounters all the creatures that lurk in the shadows.”

The book launch will take place at 12.30pm on October 29 at First Age Comics, 3, Moor Lane, Lancaster.