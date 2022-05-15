Lancaster's Highest Point Festival in pictures - thousands enjoy the sunshine and music

Music fans and sun lovers crowded into Williamson Park to see the acts on Thursday, including Richard Ashcroft, The Lottery Winners and Reverend and the Makers.
Clean Bandit wowed the crowds on Friday night followed by Kaiser Chiefs on Saturday, along with a host of support acts and DJs.
1. Highest Point Music Festival
Music lovers at the Highest Point Music Festival in Williamson Park
Photo: ca
2. Highest Point Music Festival
Music lovers at the Highest Point Music Festival in Williamson Park
Photo: ca
3. Highest Point Music Festival
Music lovers at the Highest Point Music Festival in Williamson Park
Photo: ca
4. Highest Point Music Festival
Music lovers at the Highest Point Music Festival in Williamson Park
Photo: ca