Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra open new season with concert at Lancaster University
Lancaster's Haffner Orchestra opens its 2022-23 Season on Saturday November 19 with a light and melodious programme, featuring guest conductor Alex Robinson and baritone soloist John Iuean Jones.
Alex has edited an instrumental selection of opera suites by French 18th century composer Rameau which are typical of the dignified style of that time in France.
The audience is likely to be surprised and delighted by the performance of the soloist in Il Maestro di Capella by Italian composer Cimarosa, in which various orchestral instruments in turn are put through their paces in a most amusing fashion.
Copland's rousing Appalachian Spring will end the concert.
The concert is at the Great Hall Lancaster University, Saturday November 19, at 7.30pm
Adults: £15.00, 18yrs and under: free. Students and benefit claimants: £5 on the door.
Buy online here or in person/by phone at Lancaster Visitor Information centre (01524 582394) or Morecambe Vic (01524 582808).
Tickets are also available on the door using cash or card.