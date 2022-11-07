Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra open new season with concert at Lancaster University

Alex has edited an instrumental selection of opera suites by French 18th century composer Rameau which are typical of the dignified style of that time in France.

The audience is likely to be surprised and delighted by the performance of the soloist in Il Maestro di Capella by Italian composer Cimarosa, in which various orchestral instruments in turn are put through their paces in a most amusing fashion.

Copland's rousing Appalachian Spring will end the concert.

Lancaster's Haffner Orchestra open their new season at Lancaster University with a concert.

The concert is at the Great Hall Lancaster University, Saturday November 19, at 7.30pm

Adults: £15.00, 18yrs and under: free. Students and benefit claimants: £5 on the door.

Buy online here or in person/by phone at Lancaster Visitor Information centre (01524 582394) or Morecambe Vic (01524 582808).