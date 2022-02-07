Lancaster's Chinese New Year festival was a roaring success

The Dragon and Lion Dance was performed around the city centre, ending in Market Square.
There were also performances of traditional music, kung fu and a drum workshop.
Stalls were dotted around the Square, some selling products and food reflecting Chinese culture.
A free photo booth and Fai Chun (Chinese calligraphy) writing workshop were also organised.
Lancaster Chinese New Year celebrations.
Rin Ward (three) after a visit to the Chinese face painter.
Lancaster Chinese New Year celebrations.
Lancaster Chinese New Year celebrations.
