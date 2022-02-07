Lancaster Chinese New Year celebrations. Picture by Julian Brown /JPIMedia 06/02/22

Lancaster's Chinese New Year festival was a roaring success

Lancaster’s Chinese New Year Festival was a roaring success as the city celebrated the Year of the Tiger.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:42 pm

The Dragon and Lion Dance was performed around the city centre, ending in Market Square.

There were also performances of traditional music, kung fu and a drum workshop.

Stalls were dotted around the Square, some selling products and food reflecting Chinese culture.

A free photo booth and Fai Chun (Chinese calligraphy) writing workshop were also organised.

