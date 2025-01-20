Lancaster Music Festival is put on hold

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year’s Lancaster Music Festival has been put on hold, organisers have announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team behind the festival say the “huge effort” and “challenges and hurdles” faced when putting the event on increase every year.

“We’ve thought long and hard about it and weighed up current circumstances and factors and the time feels right to put the brakes on for a bit,” they say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival is usually held in October, and 2024 was the 14th edition of the event, which is widely regarded as one of the UK’s largest urban music festivals.

Lancaster Music Festival is on hold for 2025. Photo: Nettlespie Photography

Festival-goers from far and wide descended on the city for a long weekend of music and merriment, with sounds spilling from more than 50 venues within the city centre, from the courtyard inside Lancaster Castle to cafés and coffee shops; through the city’s squares and outdoor spaces; and in the majority of the city's 30-odd pubs and bars.

The grassroots festival prides itself on celebrating the diversity and quality of musicians and performers in the local area while also inviting acts from all over the globe.

With more than 400 performances from more than 300 artists - almost all of them free - plus street theatre and workshops, there is usually something for everyone to enjoy, no matter what age or musical taste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the organisers have now announced the news that they will be taking a hiatus – but hope it won’t be permanent.

"You might be wondering why we haven’t spoken much about the next Lancaster Music Festival,” the organisers said today on Facebook.

"Well, that’s because we have a little announcement to make: we’ve made the difficult decision to put Lancaster Music Festival on hold.

“We’ve thought long and hard about it and weighed up current circumstances and factors and the time feels right to put the brakes on for a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s likely no surprise to you that putting LMF together is a huge effort and faces more challenges and hurdles every year.

"This is especially true when it comes to funding, whether that’s applying, being successful or facing failed bids. Though we give our all to the festival, we are a small team, all of whom have other jobs and commitments.

“We know this news will be disappointing to you, but we hope you understand.

“We love this festival, and we want to make sure we can deliver it to the best of our abilities every time. For us, it’s always been about watching our city and our community come together, come alive, and celebrate music and talent, see our businesses thrive and have a great time laughing, singing, dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t want to change or compromise that. Keep it local. Keep it diverse. Keep it without hierarchy. Keep it as free as we possibly can. Keep it for everyone. That’s always been the mission and that’s how we’d like it to stay.”

The festival organisers say they hope this is “just a pause, a hit of the snooze button”, and they will be back again soon.

However, in the meanwhile, they urged people to support a different version of a music celebration being launched by the Love Lancaster BID team later this year.

"They'll be working with venues to create Love Lancaster Live and as the team behind Dino Fest, Christmas events and more, we know they'll do a fantastic job - so give their social media a follow and keep an eye out for Love Lancaster Live!” they said.