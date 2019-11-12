Lancaster On Ice wins tourism award as it prepares for big Christmas boost

A CGI of the ice rink and big wheel in Dalton Square. By Nick Dagger Photography.

The new attraction, which saw the city’s Dalton Square transformed into an ice rink for the first time last year, won Large Visitor Event of the Year at the awards held at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena.

Organisers of Lancaster On Ice, said they are thrilled to win the award, and have already started work transforming the square again for this year, which will also host a Big Wheel and Christmas Market.

Lancaster on Ice marketing manager Dan Knowles said: “As you can see by the pictures, we were thrilled to win this award.

Daniel Whiston (left) and Coun Gillian Campbell (right) with Dan Knowles and Chris Selkirk from Lancaster On Ice. Photo by Martin Bostock.

“We were privileged to win in such a competitive category. Huge congratulations to Marketing Lancashire for putting together such an incredible event.

“This year, Lancaster on Ice is going to be even bigger and better, featuring the Big Wheel, Christmas Market and refreshments tipi, and we’re working closely with various authorities to ensure it gives the city a big boost for Christmas.”

One of the main awards of the night, the Large Visitor Event of the Year award was presented to Lancaster on Ice by guest presenter Dancing on Ice TV skater Daniel Whiston and Coun Gillian Campbell of Blackpool Council.

Supported by the University of Central Lancashire and VisitBlackpool, the awards celebrated a huge range of tourism businesses from across the county in twenty-two categories.

Lancaster on Ice. Image by Nick Dagger Photography.

Organisers said that Lancaster on Ice attracted more than 35,000 skaters to the rink last year, and an estimated 70,000 visitors to the city in total, with skaters coming from as far afield as Scotland and the Midlands.

Lancaster on Ice were also Highly Commended in the Tourism/Visitor Attraction of the Year Award at The Bay Business Awards 2019.

The attraction will open to skaters, both novice and experienced, from November 23 2019 to January 5 2020.