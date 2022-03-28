Lancaster BID Easter Bunny trail starts this Friday around the city
There's just four days to go until the Lancaster BID Easter Bunny Trail begins on Friday April 1 2022.
Primary school children across Lancaster have been busy decorating giant bunnies ready for the BID Bunny Trail which runs (or hops) from April 1 through to April 18.
Very soon these behemoth bunnies will be bouncing into businesses around Lancaster city centre, ready for your children to follow the trail and find them! And better still your completed entry will go into a draw to be in with a chance of winning an Easter hamper of goodies from some of your favourite Lancaster businesses!
Finally, you will also have the opportunity to vote for your favourite bunny, to reward the winning school with a £100 voucher to spend in the city centre on resources or treats for the kids!
Pick up an Easter trail entry form which includes map from participating schools, city centre businesses, Lancaster Visitor Information Centre or download from the website here