Krar Collective set to hit All The Right Notes in Morecambe

Krar Collective will serve up a colourful feast of mind-blowing Ethiopian grooves. Led by Temesgen Zeleke, a former student of Ethiojazz legend Mulatu Astatke, they will perform a rootsy yet contemporary take on traditional music from Ethiopia, driven by hypnotic rhythms.

The traditional acoustic krar lyre is associated with the azmari tradition; electrified, in the hands of Zeleke it becomes a gritty, ancient rock guitar.

Accompanied just by traditional kebero drums played by Grum Begashaw and fronted by the stunning vocals of Genet Assefa, Krar Collective, with a minimal line up, create a surprisingly full band sound, leading them to be dubbed ‘The Ethiopian White Stripes’.

Krar Collective by Sebastian Bottcher.

Krar Collective will be supported by More Music’s Live/Circuit Collective.

This gig is part of More Music’s new programme of gigs - All The Right Notes.Starting in May 2022, More Music have been hosting a gig on the first Saturday of the month - a regular rhythm for audiences and artists alike to know that the first Saturday is 'All The Right Notes’ time.Doors: 7pm. Tickets cost £8 in advance and can be purchased from More Music’s website here or by calling 01524 831997.

More Music is a music and education charity based at the Hothouse in Morecambe, with 21 years' experience of delivering workshops, training, performances and festivals across the district, region and beyond.

More Music seeks to build confidence and spirit in individuals and communities through the arts, especially music. Find out more here.

Krar Collective. Picture by Fil Mazzarino.

Krar Collective.