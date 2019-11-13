Kiss tribute band head to Morecambe’s Platform

Dressed to Kill tribute band to Kiss. Picture by Gus Winterman from Blackheart Imagery.

The band, who are the world’s longest running tribute to Kiss, pride themselves on recreating the sound of the original band’s live albums ‘Alive!’, ‘Alive II’ and ‘Alive III’ combined, while presenting the look of the band from their Creatures of the Night era.

Since their formation in 1990, Dressed To Kill have toured Europe, Scandinavia and Japan, and have been used by Kiss to promote tours, as well as CD and DVD releases.

They were even invited by Gene Simmons to be featured in his ‘Rock School’ series to show his pupils what a Kiss live show is really like and there can’t be a better endorsement than that.

The show starts at 8pm.