133.5 million people tuned in to see Kendrick Lamar’s performance, but Noel Gallagher wasn’t one of them 🏈🎤🤷‍♂️

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kendrick Lamar is still a talking point days after his Super Bowl LIX half-time show.

The performance is now the most-watch show in Super Bowl half-time history.

But Oasis’ Noel Gallagher didn’t watch it, admitting that element is ‘taking over our sport.’

With many stating that the half-time Super Bowl LIX show, featuring Kendrick Lamar, could be one of the greatest in history, another legendary musician has poured water on the idea.

As Kendrick Lamar fans wait out for tickets to his Grand National tour to go on sale this Valentine’s Day (February 14 2025), one might spare a thought for the issues that Oasis fans faced when also trying to gain tickets for their hallowed reunion shows in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noel Gallagher didn't stay tuned to watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance, but admitted he hardly watches the spectacle most years. | Getty Images

Just don’t expect Noel Gallagher to be one of those upset if they don’t get a ticket to see Lamar and SZA this year, if his comments recently on Talksport are anything to go by.

Speaking recently on the sporting radio station, Gallagher offered his opinion of the half time show: "I had to switch it off. It was absolute nonsense [...] I didn't watch it all, I just switched it off. There was (sic) like 300 people getting out of a car in the first two minutes."

But the reasons extend far beyond just Kendrick Lamar performing at this year’s show, as Noel continued: "I don't like the halftime nonsense, it's usually artists I don't like," he declared. "I never watch it, I'm not interested in it."

Noel expressed his frustration with the blending of sports and music, criticizing halftime entertainment as an unwanted American influence on British sporting events.

"Americans are taking over our sport," he explained..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've taken over the Premier League, and they'll take over the Champions League too. Trust me, in 20 years, it’ll all be nonsense," he added.

Despite Noel’s comments, the Super Bowl LIX half-time performance was still the most-watched half-time show in NFL history, earning 133.5 million viewers, in comparison to the actual game's average of 126 million viewers.

Looking for how to get tickets to see Kendrick Lamar and SZA as part of their upcoming UK tour? Why not check out our article ahead of February 14’s general sale day?