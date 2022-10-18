Based in Oldham, Jubacana are inspired by the music and dances of Brazil with a UK twist.

Jubacana make massive sound with Brazilian percussion instruments, creating original music with melodic guitars, bass, drum kit and flute thrown into the mix, all combined with vibrant dance choreography.

More Music, The Gregson, The Dukes Theatre, Good Things Collective, and the Many Worlds Film Club are among other organisations hosting activities during the month, in support of Halton Mill’s programme.

Jubucana. Picture by Stuart Coleman.

This event is also part of More Music’s programme of gigs involving a show on the first Saturday of the month.Doors open at 1.30pm. Tickets £5 - £10 can be purchased from More Music’s website here or by calling 01524 831997.