Join Team Reece for an outdoor adventure through the unworldly but, beware of the dragon, the witches and ghouls, with a haunted house and giant spiders.

You're in for a fright if you're brave enough to walk the trail on All Hallows' Night.The outdoor spooktacular trail includes a haunted house, Jack ‘o Lanterns patch, Witches Coven, Thriller live and much more.

Dance Design School of Dance will be performing Thriller Live.

Team Reece Halloween trail includes new animatronic creatures and displays.

Indoor Spooktacular includes Halloween themed games, competitions and crafts.

There are no time slots for tickets this year, your ticket will allow entry at anytime the event is open.

Entrance is a minimum donation of £2 tickets available via here

The event starts at 4.30pm on Saturday, October 29 at Overton Memorial Hall.

Reece Holt from Overton set up charity Team Reece to help other children and families affected by childhood cancer.

