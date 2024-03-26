Indie legends Razorlight, The Zutons & Reverend and The Makers live at From The Yard Series

Razorlight.

The newly-announced show - set to take place on Sunday 11th August - will see the band joined by fellow UK 00's indie icons The Zutons and Reverend and The Makers as part of the eagerly anticipated event, Live From The Yard.

Hosted in Zebedee’s Yard in Hull, the festival will host up to 16,000 people featuring a range of live music concerts over the weekend of 8th-11th August.

Razorlight were formed in London in 2002 around lead singer Johnny Borrell.

They quickly became one of the key guitar bands of the following decade, selling 4 million albums, playing sold out arena tours and headlining festivals. Their debut album, 'Up All Night', was released in the UK in 2004 reaching number three in the UK Album Chart.

They won the NME Best New Band award in 2005. The album included the single, 'Somewhere Else', which reached number two on the UK Singles Chart.

Razorlight's second album, 'Razorlight' (July 2006), debuted at number one in the UK. The lead single, 'In The Morning', reached number three in the UK - 'America' went straight to number one.

After a hiatus, the band got back to business in 2017 when Johnny began trying songs with guitarist David Ellis, formerly of Babeshadow. A new line up and a reinvigorated band started working on songs for a fourth album proper. Razorlight have earned their place as one of the most compelling, maverick guitar bands to have emerged from the UK.

Also coming to Live From The Yard are festival favourites The Zutons. Famous for their global smash hit ‘Valerie,’ the loveable scousers are back after 16 years with a new album, and an infectious new single, ‘Creeping On The Dancefloor’, taken from the forthcoming Nile Rodgers / Ian Broudie produced fourth studio record, ‘The Big Decider’.

Sheffield favourites Reverend and the Makers – fronted by legendary singer songwriter Jon McClure – celebrated a welcome return to the UK Top 10 in 2023 with the release of their critically acclaimed seventh studio album Heatwave in the Cold North.

With anthems such as 'Heavyweight Champion of The World', 'Letter To My 21 year Old Self', and 'Black Widow', the much-loved band will complete an epic day in the Hull summer sun.

On Thursday 8th August, East Yorkshire native Calum Scott will be joined by three of the UK’s brightest new stars on the opening night including Southampton singer-songwriter Caity Baser, Tim Gallagher and Hull’s gospel Jazz sensation Charlotte Jane.

On Friday 9th August, British rock ‘n’ roll royalty Ocean Colour Scene are also in town with special guests Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace and Cast.

On Saturday 10th August the legendary dance movement, Ministry of Sound Classical will take over Zebedee's Yard. The dance brand has joined forces with some of the most talented players in classical music to create a Ministry of Sound take on what an orchestral performance can be. Each performance features a full 50-piece orchestra performing iconic dance classics, completely rearranged and reinterpreted for the 2020s.

Get ready to be swept away on a musical journey like no other as Live From The Yard, Hull's newest and most anticipated music festival, announces its inaugural lineup featuring an array of sensational artists handpicked to deliver an unforgettable weekend of music, food, and community spirit.