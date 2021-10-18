Lancaster Music Festival. Bev Wheelan and Sean Paul Newman perform at The Covered Yard.

In pictures: Thousands of music lovers came to Lancaster for this year's festival

Thousands of people flocked to Lancaster for this year's music festival to see hundreds of performers take to the stage.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 18th October 2021, 5:06 pm

Lancaster Music Festival organisers said on their Facebook page: "What a weekend! Big shout out and thank you to our great team of volunteers, hard working venues and their staff, the hundreds of brilliant performers who took to the stages and to all of you who came to support & enjoy!

"Made possible thanks to support from our sponsors & partners: Fear Records, Arts Council England, Love Lancaster BID, Lancaster Brewery & Lancaster University Confucius Institute.

"Lancaster Music Festival 2021… We did it!!"

1. Lancaster Music Festival

Lancaster Music Festival. Ellen Turner and George Adams from LPM Dance rehearse at the Storey Gallery before their performance.

Photo: Dan Martino

2. Lancaster Music Festival

Photo: Dan Martino

3. Lancaster Music Festival

Lancaster Music Festival. Ellen Turner from LPM Dance rehearses at the Storey Gallery before her performance.

Photo: Dan Martino

4. Lancaster Music Festival

Danny Liptrott performs at Ye Olde John O'Gaunt.

Photo: Dan Martino

